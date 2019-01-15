close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

QT Grade II: Abbottabad face Larkana, Hyderabad take on Bahawalpur

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

KARACHI: After beating Quetta by five wickets in the first round, Abbottabad will be looking to strengthen their position when they face Larkana in their second round outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II here at the UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday (today).

Rashid Khan and Aziz-ur-Rehman will supervise the Group B match.In a Group B outing, here at NBP Sports Complex, Dera Murad Jamali will meet Quetta in their opener. Raweed Khan and Raza Asghar will supervise the three-day show.

In a Group A game, at Mirpur Stadium, AJK, Hyderabad will also begin their title quest when they lock horns with Bahawalpur in their opener.

Jamshed Iqbal and Saifullah Khan will supervise the match.In another match of the same group, at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Misbah-ul-Haq-led Faisalabad will meet Sialkot. Faisalabad secured three points in the first round when they got first innings lead in their drawn encounter against AJK. Naushad Khan and Abrar Khan will be the field umpires.

In the ten-team second-tier event, top two outfits from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.The winners of the season will qualify for the 2019-2020 first-class season.

