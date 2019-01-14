Aleema asked to explain affairs: PM’s adviser

Geo News show 'Naya Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has criticised the government, terming it incompetent to rule the country while Khursheed Shah said inflation was soaring despite imposition of new taxes. Dr Musadik Malik said unemployment has increased because of the tyrannical policies of the government, said the host of the Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ Shahzad Iqbal at the beginning.

Senior analyst Hassan Nisar said the people, mostly the PTI voters, have been asking about the affairs of the government. He said the promo of inflation is currently going on-air and was just preparing the people to face the upcoming hardships, though it is government’s work to take the people into confidence about its policies.

Nisar said he was ashamed of supporting and promoting the PTI, saying nothing would come out of the rhetoric of encroachments, corruption and accountability, and if anything would luckily come out of it, it would be gone to those who dug it. He said accountability’s claim is just a claim because it is not possible within this set-up.

The veteran journalist said Nawaz Sharif was given VIP protocol as his family is frequently visiting him and most importantly, they were compelled to give the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee to the PML-N. He asked if it is possible to send the Constitution on vacation to let it rest for a while and do something like what Saudi Arabia has done to eliminate corruption from the Kingdom.

Hassan Nisar said he still thinks about giving some more time to the government to perform or fulfill its promises but things are out of control including the tongues of the ministers as they are openly insulting journalists, calling them idiots. He said the economic disarray could not be settled for the next three years or so but an impression is given like everything is going to be well soon.

The senior analyst asked if the PTI leadership was unaware of the government’s financial status, then was it the people’s fault? And if they knew, then why they did not admit to their incompetency on the first day of the government. He said Finance Minister Asad Umer was talking to the business community and rather giving them financial or economic agenda to overcome the crisis, the FM was briefing them about the Indo-Pak relations.

Adviser to PM and PTI leader Naeemul Haq said the government has not yet completed its six months. Talking about the current hike in inflation, he said there was not any phenomenal change in the prices of basic necessities and everything that comes adversely was due to the obsolete system. He said there was a dire need of making new laws to improve various sectors.

Naeemul Haq said the PAC chairmanship was given to Shahbaz Sharif to let the opposition participate in the affairs to resolve issues. He said now various committees had started working since Shahbaz Sharif had become the chairman.

The PTI leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan has nothing to do with the businesses of his sister Aleema Khan as she was an independent businessperson and legally she was answerable for her business or assets not the PM. He said the PM does not want to interfere in the issue while all the accounts of the NUML or Shaukat Khanum are thoroughly audited.

He said that Aleema Khan has hired the services of a lawyer and she is answerable about her affairs. “I think a message has been sent to Aleema Khan to explain her affairs, the PM’s adviser added. He said that he was not aware of the matter.

Meanwhile, the host Shahzad Iqbal said the NAB has appealed against the suspension of the sentences of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in the Supreme Court and the SC larger bench would hear the case today. It is pertinent to mention here that the three-member larger bench of the Supreme Court has put 17 questions about the Islamabad High Court’s decision.