Man electrocuted

LAHORE: A 32-year-old man was electrocuted in the Gulshan Ravi area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ashraf. Police said that Ashraf was checking fault in a telephone wire when he accidentally touched an electric wire, as a result, he received serious burns. He was rushed to hospital where he died.
