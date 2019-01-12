‘Academies of state-run TV, radio to be merged for Media University’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Friday that for the proposed media university, the academies of state-run TV and radio would be merged. Chairing a meeting here on the project, he said that the government would ensure modern professional education and training with regards to media.
