Sat Jan 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

‘Academies of state-run TV, radio to be merged for Media University’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Friday that for the proposed media university, the academies of state-run TV and radio would be merged. Chairing a meeting here on the project, he said that the government would ensure modern professional education and training with regards to media.

