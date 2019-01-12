ASI held red-handed receiving bribe

OKARA: An ASI was nabbed while receiving bribe here on Friday. On the application of Sher Muhammad of Hujra Shah Moqeem, the Anti-Corruption Establishment circle officer conducted a raid against ASI Akhtar Nawaz who was demanding a bribe from Sher Muhammad on some matter. Circle officer Amir Sultan raided along with his staff and the magistrate and arrested ASI Akhtar Nawaz while receiving Rs25,000 bribe from Sher. A case was registered against him.