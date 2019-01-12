‘KP to launch Attock-Peshawar safari train’

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Senior Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sports Atif Khan said Friday a proposal was under consideration to launch a safari train between Peshawar and Attock.

Speaking here at a think-tank on tourism, the minister said that the provincial government was planning to take along the private sector for promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while efforts were under way for visa-on-arrival facility for people of about 100 countries.

The minister noted that for foreign tourists, the issue of no-objection certificate was being resolved. He added the process of establishment of a tourism authority in the province was in final phase, which would be presented in the provincial cabinet for approval soon.

Atif Khan emphasised that the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation properties be handed over to the provinces while the corporation would have to take measures to promote Pakistan’s positive image.

The minister revealed that some 20 tourist sites had been finalised and steps were being taken to construct roads and other facilities for these sites. Moreover, five skiing resorts would also be developed for which the government had already talked with the Pakistan Air Force.

He contended that for the development of 20 tourist sites, Rs4-5 billion funds were required within two years. The provincial government, he pointed out, had earmarked Rs500 million for tourism. Referring to the erstwhile the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), the minister noted that scientific survey was being carried out of historical sites in the tribal districts.