Sat Jan 12, 2019
January 12, 2019

Distinction

Lahore

January 12, 2019

American Lyceum International School, Muscat, won the 'Best Pre-School of the Year 2018' award in International School Awards, Dubai. In a splendid ceremony of International School Awards 2018, held on 23rd of Dec 2018 in Dubai, American Lyceum International School, Muscat, Oman, was crowned as the Best Preschool of the Year. The award was received by the CEO of the school, who was also awarded as the 'Best Director of the Year. The judges’ panel selected the school out of 11,000 participating schools. After a minute scrutiny, the school was selected for the award.

