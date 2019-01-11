Fazl calls for disbanding NAB: Condolence reference arranged for JUI-F leader

PESHAWAR: Stressing the need for disbanding of the of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman said on Thursday if the Ehtesab Commission can be scrapped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, why not the NAB at the Centre.

“The NAB was formed for political victimisation. I had asked both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party leaders to abolish it, but they didn’t listen to me. Now they should face the consequences,” he said while addressing a condolence reference for Maulana Amanullah here.

The reference was addressed by central Secretary General of JUI-F Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam, Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Humayun Khan, provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and others.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to former member National Assembly and JUI-F leader Maulana Amanullah.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman came down hard on the government. He said that those who claimed to prefer committing suicide to taking loans have borrowed worth Rs15 billion on daily basis in the five months of their rule.

He said forex reserves have been reduced by half and business activities have come to a grinding halt.

The rulers had claimed to construct five million houses for the poor, but instead, thousands of houses have been razed to the ground rendering many people homeless. “Those creating hue and cry over corruption are in corrupt practices themselves to the core,” the Maulana said. The JUI-F chief said all the policies of the current rulers have proved a total failure. Soon after coming into power, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the friend of the rulers and Kartarpur border was opened, he said.

The JUI-F leader said that the government was taking dictates of the big powers. He said that it was due to the dictates from foreign powers that Aasia Masih was acquitted of the blasphemy charge.

He said the UK was still considering Pakistan as its colony and it wanted own desired decisions from the current government.

The Maulana said the rulers were posing a serious threat to the solidarity and ideology of the country. “Our struggle is aimed at protecting the country and bringing it out of foreign pressures,” he added.

The other leaders on the occasion urged Maulana Fazlur Rahman to play a role for uniting the opposition parties. They also criticised the government and its policies.