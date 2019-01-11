Govt reply sought in food wastage case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to federal and Punjab government on a petition seeking legislation to avoid wastage of food. The petitioner, Muhammad Ahmad Pansota, contended that a huge quantity of food is wasted during marriage ceremonies and other functions but there is no law in the country to cater the situation. He pointed out that laws relating to preservation of food are available in other countries the world over but no such law has been enacted in Pakistan. The federal or provincial governments have also initiated no steps to prevent the wastage of food, he added. He said it is the constitutional obligation of government to provide food to every citizen.