MPA vows to resist cut in royalty funds

KARAK: Expressing concern over the proposed plan to cut 5 percent of the oil and gas royalty funds of Kohat Division, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Member Provincial Assembly Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel on Wednesday vowed to resist the move.

Talking to reporters here, he claimed that the government had planned to shift half of the 10 percent royalty funds of Kohat Division to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited.