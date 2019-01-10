Senate body seeks report on fake doctors issue

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, on Wednesday asked the Ministry of Health Services to complete investigation in the issue of fake doctors working in government hospitals and submit it report within a week.

The committee also decided to forward this issue to the subcommittee, constituted earlier by the committee, for review. The forum directed the commissioner office, Islamabad, to begin a drive to monitor such activity in different areas of Islamabad. A compliance report is to be submitted every year.

The panel met under the chairmanship of Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh and was attended by senators Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Dilawar Khan, Dr Ashok Kumar, Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Sana Jamali, Liaqat Khan Tarakai and Senator Asad Ashraf and senior officers of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, along with its attached departments and Nespak.

The minster of national health services, regulations and coordination was also present. The meeting commenced with a briefing by Head of IT Nespak Khalid Mahmood regarding high bidding for the development of MIS software for registration of PMDC doctors.

The committee enquired about the criteria of selection and the basis on which marks were awarded to the company. The Committee Chairman, Senator Mian Ateeq, asked about the reason for huge difference and variation of bidding quoted by Nespak and another private sector organisation for the project.

He said that the committee’s only concern was about quality control and directed the ministry to look into all aspects of this matter and take full responsibility for this. While discussing the issue of sub-standard medication, Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani stressed the need to discard red tapism and move forward quickly.

Stressing the need for accelerating the process of formulating the Islamabad Healthcare Authority, it was revealed that documentation for this had been sent to the Law Division for review.

The committee chairman was of the view that establishment of the authority was imperative for the improvement of healthcare in Islamabad. While reviewing the public petition of Dr Daud Shamail regarding recognition of degrees; the committee decided to call the chairman of the Standing Recognition Committee during the tenure of 13-22 April for more details.

While discussing the public petition, moved by Dr Muhammad Irfan, regarding basic conditions for admission to homeopathic institutions, the committee endorsed his views and recommended that minimum qualification of FSc was imperative for admission to any such institution.