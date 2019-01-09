Lawyers boycott courts in KP to protest colleague’s murder

PESHAWAR: Observing a complete boycott of courts, the legal fraternity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday set a two weeks deadline for the government to issue them licence of prohibited bore arms for self-protection.

The demand was made at a joint condolence reference by the Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Peshawar Bar Association. The reference was arranged for Naizmeen Shah Advocate, who was shot dead allegedly by his rivals at Nauthia Bazaar over a property dispute a day earlier.

“We are giving two week-time to the government to issue prohibited bores licence to the lawyers or else they would be forced to keep unlicensed arms for self-protection,” said a resolution unanimously passed at the joint meeting of the lawyers’ associations.

PHCBA General Secretary Yasir Khattak moved the resolution in the meeting. Condemning the murder of their colleague, the lawyer bodies demanded fair summary trial and investigation into the case.

“We want the arrest of the killers forthwith. The lawyers would monitor the investigation into the case through a committee. The senior lawyers of the associations would plead the case in the court,” said the resolution.

The associations resolved that no lawyer would represent the accused party in courts in the murder case.

Speaking at the condolence reference, general secretary Yasir Khattak said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawyers were passing through worst security situation as over a dozen lawyers fell victim to the target killings.

“If the government can allow licence for prohibited bore arms to others, why not the lawyers who are facing threats more serious than the doctors,” he added.

Besides, he recalled, the PHC had passed a judgment in 2015 directing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to issue licences for the prohibited bore, including those of Kalashnikovs, to lawyers in the province for self-protection.

Senior lawyers, including Wali Khan Afridi, Muhammad Isa Khan and Muhammad Saeed Khan condemned the killing of Niazmeen Shah Advocate. The speakers said the government and police had failed to protect lawyers. They demanded a summary trial of the case.