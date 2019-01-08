close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Pervaiz pays tribute to Langlands

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi participated in the last rites and prayers for Aitchison College teacher Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands here Monday.

He said that Pakistan has lost a great education friendly personality, his services for securing top position for the Aitchison College in the field of education can never be forgotten. Major Geoffrey was teacher of many generations, including many prominent figures of Pakistan.

Acknowledging his meritorious services, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that he had also worked for education in the remote areas of Razmak and Chitral and because of this his 75-year-old services will always be remembered.

After creation of Pakistan instead of returning he decided to stay here which is ample proof of his love for Pakistan whereas he had also willed in his life time that he should be buried in Pakistan, he often used to say that Pakistan is my home and students my family.

