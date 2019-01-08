Oil spill

It has been more two months since the incident of oil spill along the coastal belt of Mubarak Village, Karachi, took place, but the authorities concerned have so far been unable to identify the actual cause of the spill. This has badly affected fishermen’s livelihood. Since the incident, fishermen have been unable to catch fish as the spill has badly damaged marine life and are only getting one meal per day. The provincial and federal governments should have launched a rehabilitation programme for the community, but they did not pay any attention in this regard.

Karachi’s second largest fishermen’s locality, Mubarak Village, does not have basic facilities including jetty, gas, health, and education, despite the fact that it existed even before the advent of the British rule. These neglected fishermen, whose forefathers had been living here for nearly 200 years, lack all basic amenities. They do not have any pier or jetty to offload their fish catch, nor do they have access to potable water, education, and healthcare facilities. It is a famous saying that water and air, the two essential fluids on which all life depends, have become global garbage cans.

Sarfraz Haroon

Karachi