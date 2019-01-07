KP govt says schools to reopen today

PESHAWAR: Speculations about another extension in the winter vacation of the educational institutions went viral on the social media on Sunday, which the government denied as baseless, stressing that all the schools would reopen today (Monday).

According to a spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department, the reports about another extension in the winter vacations are untrue. He said the social media posts in this regard were baseless. The official said schools would reopen from today (Monday) and teachers, other staff and students should ensure attendance. Earlier, speculations were widely circulated on the social media that the winter vacation has been extended for another 10 days and the schools. Fake posts carrying logos of different televisions were shared on the social media. This caused confusion among teachers and students. However, the Education Department issued a timely clarification this time. The educational institutions had been closed down for winter vacation on December 22 for 10 days in plain areas and two and a half months in the mountainous areas. In the plain areas of the province, the schools were supposed to reopen on January 1, but the chief minister issued a late night order extending the holidays till January 6 due to the severe cold wave. The orders had not been properly communicated to all the educational institutions due to which a number of schools remained open on January 1 and they were closed down on the subsequent days.

Akhuwat Foundation distributes wheelchairs in Mardan: The Akhuwat Foundation provided 23 wheelchairs to needy persons at an inspiring event in Mardan district. Those who received the wheelchairs included disabled men and women and children. They belonged to various villages in Katlang tehsil in Mardan. The Shama Welfare Organization, a local non-government organization, organized the event after having identified the poor special persons needing wheelchairs. The Akhuwat Foundation, founded by Dr Amjad Saqib and having its headquarters in Lahore, donated the wheelchairs. Akhuwat, founded in 2001, is known worldwide for starting a micro-finance programme for giving interest-free loans to the needy and deserving people. It has disbursed loans amounting to Rs72 billion and its recovery rate is over 99 percent.

Rizwanullah, in-charge of the Akhuwat Foundation for Mardan, highlighted the work of his organization and said it believed in serving the people on the basis of Islamic teachings. Shama Welfare Organization President Zamin Nawab said they have distributed 58 wheelchairs donated by the Akhuwat Foundation and the Ummah Welfare Trust, which is a UK-headquartered organization and is working in Pakistan and several other Muslim and non-Muslim countries. Senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai hosted the function and also spoke on the occasion.