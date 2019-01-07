Rangers solve December 20 case of youngster’s murder

The Sindh Rangers on Sunday claimed to have solved the case of a youngster’s murder who was killed on December 20 while trying to catch muggers fleeing after wounding two men.

A spokesperson for the Rangers said a young man, Mazhar, was killed in Model Colony in a robbery incident on December 20, 2018, while the two injured were identified as Syed Ehsan and Asad Awan.

Following the incident, the paramilitary force formed a team and started investigations. They finally succeeded in arresting three suspects, identified as Najam Saqib, alias Mani, Wasif, alias Sonu, and Mohammad Bilal Khan, alias Paratha, during a raid in the Malir area.

During the investigations, Saqib and Wasif disclosed that one of the injured, Ehsan, was involved in a property business with whom they had entered into a dispute. The two suspects confessed to hiring the third arrested suspect, Bilal, and his associates to injure Ehsan, the Rangers said.

The paramilitary force added that Bilal and others chased Ehsan for a continuous four days. On December 20, they chased the property dealer as he left his office for home. When Ehsan reached the gate of his house, Bilal took him at gunpoint and snatched Rs480,000 from him. His gang later opened fire, injuring Ehsan and Awan, before fleeing the scene.

However, as Bilal was trying to flee, a passerby, Mazhar, tried to stop him, upon which the suspect shot the man, killing him. After the incident, Bilal fled to Islamabad but was arrested by the Rangers on his return. A companion of Bilal is still at large and raids are being conducted for his arrest, the Rangers said. The paramilitary force has handed Saqib, Wasif and Bilal over to the police. Further investigations are under way.