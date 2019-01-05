Six dead, eight injured in US highway crash

WASHINGTON: Six people were killed and eight others injured on Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in US state of Florida, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, said Alachua County Fire Rescue on social media. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two tractor trailers, a sedan and a passenger van. All vehicles but the sedan caught fire. Alachua County Fire Rescue said the fire, fed by about 190 liters of diesel, had been extinguished.

“Six confirmed fatalities, eight patients transported from the scene, multiple patients with critical injuries,” it said. Emergency crews said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation.