close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 5, 2019

Six dead, eight injured in US highway crash

Top Story

A
APP
January 5, 2019

WASHINGTON: Six people were killed and eight others injured on Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in US state of Florida, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, said Alachua County Fire Rescue on social media. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two tractor trailers, a sedan and a passenger van. All vehicles but the sedan caught fire. Alachua County Fire Rescue said the fire, fed by about 190 liters of diesel, had been extinguished.

“Six confirmed fatalities, eight patients transported from the scene, multiple patients with critical injuries,” it said. Emergency crews said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story