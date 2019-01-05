Appointment of PM, ministers: Marriyum demands notifications

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded that in the aftermath of Farrukh Saleem fiasco, the appointment notifications of the prime minister and the entire cabinet must be shared to avoid further confusion.

In a statement, Marriyum said that the disgraceful and embarrassing situation created for the government in the Farrukh Saleem case had merited this demand. "What if the prime minister or any of his ministers commit an irreparable blunder and later the hoard of liars flee and exonerate themselves by saying they were not formally notified to that office.

They would claim that all steps taken by the cabinet were a farce because they did not receive a notification", Marriyum questioned. The former information minister stressed that considering the deplorable governance and one blunder after the other, it was even more essential to see these notifications in order to fix responsibility of these disasters later.

Marriyum demanded that the government should bring forward their announced and unannounced advisers and the people of Pakistan should be told who sits in core government meetings without any official notification.

She demanded that FIRs must be registered against those impersonating and infiltrating meetings of national interest without any formal notification because this practice is raising many dangerous questions.

Those who have lied regarding their positions or impersonated government office for personal enrichment should be tried in courts.