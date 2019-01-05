NAB arrests man accused of cheating public

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) on Friday arrested Muhammad Zubair, owner of M/S FMG Global, for alleged involvement in cheating public at large under the garb of lucrative business.

An official communiqué said the accused Muhammad Zubair Khan, owners of M/S FMG Global and others, have lured general public into investing in their business with the promise of providing motorbikes below market value or huge returns.

The accused person after collection of millions of rupees disappeared and did not provide any returns or motorbikes to the affectees.

The accused person will be produced before the Accountability Court for obtaining physical remand, said the statement. The NAB KP asked the affectees to submit their claims.

PRCS Fata chapter delegation meets KP Governor: A delegation of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS)’s chapter for erstwhile Fata met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman to emphasize the need for sustained focus on the newly merged tribal districts where the long suffering tribespeople require all kinds of assistance.

Muhammad Farid Khan Wazir, chairman, PRCS Fata branch, led the delegation which included members of the management board. Mohammad Obaid, operations director at the PRCS headquarters in Islamabad, also attended the meeting.

The chairman and management board members informed the Governor about the scope of work of the PRCS in the tribal districts and the experience its staff had acquired in dealing with emergencies. They said the PRCS’s branch in ex-Fata should be allowed to maintain its separate status so that it is able to focus on the tribal districts. They said merging this branch into the PRCS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter could prompt international donors to reduce funding for the tribal districts and affect the work being done there presently.

The Governor said he had taken note of the delegation’s concerns and would not take a decision that would affect the PRCS working in erstwhile Fata.

KP Police hold 287 public forums in 2018: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police conducted 287 public forums throughout the province during the year 2018.

A statement by the Police Department said that in the line of the directives of the IGP, the district police officers during the previous year arranged 287 Khuli Kutchehries (public forums).

Majority of the problems presented at the forums were solved on the spot while the rest of grievances were sent to the officers concerned.

The police in Peshawar held 7 forums, Mardan 25, Nowshera 10, Swabi 10, Charsadda 5, Swat 10, Buner 10, Shangla 17, Lower Dir 11, Upper Dir 10, Chitral 8, Kohat 18, Hangu 12, Karak 3, Bannu 13, Lakki Marwat 2, DI Khan 19, Tank 14, Abbottabad 17, Haripur 8, Mansehra 9, Battagram 21, Lower Kohistan 17, Upper Kohistan 17, Kolai-Pallas Kohistan 3 and Tor Ghar police held 8 forums.IGP Salahuddin Mahsud has directed the police officers to publicise the events so that maximum people can participate in them.