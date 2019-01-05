Four arrested for impersonating police officials

The District South police on Friday claimed to have arrested four suspects for impersonating police officials.

According to a statement issued by the South police, the four suspects posed as the Darakhshan SHO and his staff and extorted money from the public, especially the youth. They were arrested by the Sea View kiosk.

It was revealed during the investigations that the suspects belonged to the Police Qaumi Razakar and wore badges of the police. They were identified as Muhammad Ramzan, Adnan Ameen, Sher Shah Soori and Adnan Kher Mohammad.

The police seized a licensed pistol, a four-wheeler, five mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs12,000 from them. An FIR was registered and further investigations are under way.

Rangers arrest six

Six men, including suspected dacoits and drug peddlers, were arrested by the Rangers during targeted operations in the city.

A spokesperson for the Rangers said the paramilitary force carried out an intelligence-based raid in the Defence area where they arrested two suspects, identified as Mohammad Arshad Hussain and Kamran, alias Kami, who were allegedly affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. According to the Rangers, they were involved in a number of armed robbery cases.

The paramilitary force also raided the Memon Goth area where they apprehended three suspects, namely Hamza Naseem, Ali Nawaz and Bilal Akhtar, allegedly involved in various dacoity cases.

During a raid in the Sir Syed area of District Central, the Rangers arrested a suspect, Mohammad Hassan, alias Husnain, who was allegedly operating a drug den in the area. The paramilitary force claimed to have seized arms, stolen items and narcotics from the possession of the arrested men who were later handed over to the police.