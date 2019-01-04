524,000 bottles, cans of ‘energy drinks’ destroyed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday wasted 524,000 bottles and cans of caffeinated drinks that were being sold in the name of energy drinks in market. During the operation against it in Punjab as many as 197,222 litres drink was disposed of over failure to meet PFA standards.

Food safety teams have visited a total of 945 food outlets in the operation including 203 in Lahore zone, 415 in Rawalpindi zone and 327 sites in Multan zone. PFA team in Sialkot has sealed King Beverage Factory for violating the rules of PFA Act. The factory was producing drinks on 450ppm caffeine level instead of 200ppm.

The excessive quantity of caffeine (more than 200ppm) adversely affects the nervous system and causes blood pressure, insomnia, cardiac arrest, obesity, hypertension, borne and other diseases. PFA DG Muhammad Usman said if caffeine content was more than 100ppm it must be labeled as “Highly Caffeinated Drink”. PFA had imposed a ban to write word “Energy” on stimulating/ caffeinated drinks and eight months business adjustment time given to them for meeting the required standards of PFA regulations.