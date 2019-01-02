New Year celebrated with fireworks, musical events

Islamabad : The residents of the twin cities ushered in 2019 with fresh hopes, reverberating music and folk songs in energetic ambiance enjoying an incredible mix of contemporary and conventional celebrations.

Scores of people thronged local hotels and restaurants where the bubble of excitement was getting bigger every minute as they inched closer to New Year's Eve. Many people also immersed in the festive spirit at the most happening family-friendly spots in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The hotels and restaurants were decorated with lights where visitors enjoyed special food attractions for the New Year. Mostly domestic tourists and a few foreigners too joined in the celebrations that lasted till midnight.

The youngsters popped balloons and honked horns while driving their bikes and cars. Some gathered at Faizabad, Aabpara, Super Market and Jinnah Super Market where wheelie-doers kept the traffic wardens on their toes.

A great rush was also seen on the sweet shops where the visitors took interest in traditional items such as ‘gulab jaman’. The food courts also received huge number of visitors on this annual festive occasion.

The inmates of some popular housing societies also welcomed New Year 2019 with outstanding fireworks, the dancing fountains, live music concerts, unlimited fun and amazing games especially for kids. As the clock ticked to midnight, the sky lit up with spectacular laser show and families also witnessed epic fireworks.

The joy riders constantly created problems for the traffic wardens who were seen busy in ensuring smooth flow of the vehicular traffic on the roads. The local police intensified patrolling and kept a strict vigil to avoid any kind of untoward incident.