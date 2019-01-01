OKARA

OKARA: Police Monday booked four employers for engaging the minors in violation of the Punjab Minors’ Restrictions on Employment Ordinance (PMREO). The staffers of the labour department visited the city area and found different workshop and other technical sites where minors Arslan, 12, Faisal, 12, Yousaf, 13, and Ghulam Nabi, 13, were employed.