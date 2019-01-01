close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 1, 2019

OKARA

Top Story

January 1, 2019

OKARA: Police Monday booked four employers for engaging the minors in violation of the Punjab Minors’ Restrictions on Employment Ordinance (PMREO). The staffers of the labour department visited the city area and found different workshop and other technical sites where minors Arslan, 12, Faisal, 12, Yousaf, 13, and Ghulam Nabi, 13, were employed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story