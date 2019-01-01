100,000 motorcycles unregistered in Lahore

LAHORE : To eliminate crime particularly street crime with the view to make Lahore as secured, all officers, and officials should come forward and deliver in field instead of sitting in their offices. Already all officers have been posted as per their choice and priority now they are duty bound to deliver for the protection and security of the citizens. This was stated by IG Punjab Amjad Javed saleemi while analyzing the crime situation of 2018 of metropolitan Lahore and evolved an operational strategy for 2019.

CCPO Lahore Bashir Ahmed Nasir, DIG operations Lahore Waqas Nazeer, DIG investigation Lahore Dr. Inaam Waheed, SSP operations Lahore Mustansar Feroz and SSP investigation Lahore Zeeshan Asghar were also present. Amjad Javed Saleemi said that he himself would visit any picket point so that prescribed SOP could be monitored. In addition to it, all data of stolen vehicles and motorcycles would be provided to SPs and other officials on the pickets so that with the help of the App, the vehicles and motorcycles could be identified and all SSPs may regularly perform one hour duty on these pickets.

On this occasion DIG operations Lahore Waqas Nazir told the IGP Punjab that around one million motorcycles were on roads in Lahore among which one lac motorcycles are unregistered. The IG Punjab directed that in order to stop theft of motorcycles and vehicles, safe city and IC3 should make a working mechanism so that citizens could use their transport without any fear.

Certificates distributed: For the first time in the history of Punjab police, a graduation ceremony of lady police officers was held at the auditorium of Police Training College Chung in which 417 pass out lady police officers were given special certificates.

Before it, certificates were sent to lady police officers to their districts upon completion of their training but this time DIG Mirza Faran Baig setting a precedent arranged the ceremony at the Chung auditorium in which motivational speaker Zahra Abbas participated as the special guest whereas Status of Women Commission Chairperson Fozia Waqar, famous scholar Dr. Moeed Yosuf, DPR to IG Punjab Nabeela Ghazanfar and commandant Police Training College Chung DIG Mirza Faran Baig also participated as the special guests. Among the pass-out officers, 309 lady police officers are from Punjab police whereas 108 are from Punjab Highway Patrol. The guests distributed certificates among lady police officers. The lady police officers have completed one month special course of Moharar so that they may perform their role as a lady Mohrar at police stations and may address problems of people especially women causing a positive change in Thana culture. These lady police officers have also been conducted two months specialized Elite training whereas special training of field craft, operation tactics, raids, general hold-up, martial art, weapon handling, crossing of hurdles along with law and order and quick response training with a view to incidents of terrorism have also been conducted by the lady police officers.