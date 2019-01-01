Accidents on GT Road

Increasing road accidents on GT Road are a cause of concern. These accidents are taking place due to several reasons, including overloaded buses, careless driving, speeding and heavy fog. Reckless driving of drivers of heavy vehicles such as trucks, dumpers and trailers is one of the major reasons for frequent road accidents. These drivers, at times, end up ruthlessly crushing small cars or motorcycles.

What is even worse is that driving licences are easily issued to ineligible people. It’s time the authorities devised a comprehensive plan to improve the traffic situation on GT Road.

Zoya Nasir

Lahore