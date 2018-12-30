‘Educate coming generation to better serve country’

MIRANSHAH: Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash on Saturday visited North Waziristan tribal district and urged local people to educate their coming generation to better serve them and the country.

He came to Miranshah, the administrative headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district and later went to Dosali and Razmak subdivisions and interacted with local people.

Bangash also visited local garrison where he was briefed regarding prevailing security situation in North Waziristan, army's drive against militancy and endeavours for socio-economic uplift.

General Officer Commanding 7 Division Major General Mumtaz Hussain highlighted measures for people centricity and perspective for education improvement of North Waziristan where army has put special emphasis on education and built/renovated schools and colleges.

Moreover, poor/needy have been provided with free education at Army Public Schools. Later, the Advisor visited Deputy Commissioner and District Education Officer followed by meet with local tribal elders and local journalists. He also visited Government Postgraduate College Miranshah and witnessed the existing facilities.

Education advisor visited Government High School Dosali, where he again interacted with Maliks, teachers and youth. Later, he had lunch with students and youth at Razmak.

Ziaullah Bangash expressed his gratitude regarding army's endeavour for ensuring peace and stability while simultaneously capacitating district education structure for future challenges.