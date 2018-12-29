Neither scared nor will surrender: Zardari

GHOTKI/LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday warned that no one could scare his party leadership away and assured his supporters that there was nothing to be afraid of.

Addressing a rally here, he asked the participants not to be scared, as no one can scare them away. “A nation that is united and aware of its rights cannot be made to back down. No one can scare your leadership,” Zardari said. “What sin have we committed? The work we have done will be written in the history records. A country only becomes stronger when its people are happy.”

The PPP leader said he would face anyone who attempted to challenge him. “We have been in opposition even after winning elections [in the past]. We come here to serve the public, not to serve ourselves,” he added.

“It is our party’s philosophy to give rights to the poor first,” the former president reminded.

Zardari is among 172 individuals who have been placed on the Exit Control List by the government. His son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and sister Faryal Talpur have also been put on the no-fly list.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Larkana, the PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, reposed confidence in the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. “He is the best chief minster in Pakistan,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

The PPP chairman said he would not make any compromise on the 18th Amendment to the Constitution and also denied that his party sought an NRO from the government. Bilawal criticised the government for not moving against Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan and Naeemul Haq and demanded across-the-board accountability in the country. He said the puppet government had usurped the basic human rights of people and undermined the Federation. Bilawal said there was a lot of resentment in different parts of the country. The PPP chairman also hinted at launching a protest movement.