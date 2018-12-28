Woman ‘raped’ in Oghi

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly raped his sister-in-law in Jigan area of Oghi on Thursday, police said.

“The medical report has confirmed that the woman was repeatedly raped by his brother-in-law. He also threatened her not to disclose his heinous crime to the family or anyone else,” Nisar Khan, the Station House Officer of the Oghi Police Station, told reporters. He said the victim woman, who was married off some four months ago, was sexually assaulted when she was there at cattle pen to put fodder to animals in absence of her husband.

Nisar Khan said that raids were carried out at various places to arrest the accused. He said first information report was lodged under Section 375 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Also, in the day six people were injured when a car plunged into a deep ravine near Oghi.

The local rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital in Oghi where from three of them were referred to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad in a critical condition.

Snow Cross Jeep Rally in Naran tomorrow: The two-day thrilling “Snow Cross Jeep Rally” will commence at the snow-capped mountains of scenic Naran valley tomorrow (Saturday).

The Frontier 4x4 Club, Mansehra district government, Mountain Dew and Pak Wheels have jointly organised the event to provide the people with an opportunity of entertainment and adventure tourism.

The organisers said that over 50 jeeps from across the country will participate in the race.

They said the racers will reach Naran where a three kilometers long snow track would be made for the rally.

The organisers said the rally was meant to provide a platform to the young and budding enthusiasts in the country who want to have terrain similar to those found in the European region. Mansehra Deputy Commissioners Ziaul Haq will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.