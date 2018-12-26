Three killed in Nowshera incidents

NOWSHERA: Three people were killed in separate incidents here on Tuesday. Two men working at a poultry form died of suffocation after inhaling smoke emitted by a power generator at Ismailkhel. The two persons were identified as Mohammad Tariq belonging to Bara and Fazlullah hailing from Mardan. Separately, another man identified as Mujeebur Rehman was killed when a tractor-trolley rolled over in Kheshgi Bala village.