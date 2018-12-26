Christmas celebrated with pledge to promote brotherhood

LAHORE: Christmas was celebrated in the City like elsewhere around the world with traditional religious fervour and zeal here on Tuesday. Special prayers were held in all churches of Lahore for peace, prosperity and solidarity in the country.

A number of Christmas congregations and celebrations were held to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. The festivities began with special mass service in specially decorated churches in the morning across the city where priests delivered special sermons while men, women and children vocalised carols and hymns to celebrate the great occasion.

The priests wished from the believers to promote love, peace and harmony in the world to carry forward the message of Jesus Christ. They prayed for love and peace among the mankind as desired by Jesus Christ so that brotherhood could be promoted in the country which is dire need of hours.

Christian community members clad in new dresses attended church prayers as it was the biggest festival of the year for them. Buildings, houses and residential colonies were illuminated everywhere. On the occasion, special Christmas cakes and candies were prepared.

Families and friends exchanged Christmas gifts among one another. The families prepared lavish food and invited their relatives to attend the gatherings arranged by families and friends. Christians visited restaurants for dinner with their families and friends. Some families visited parks and other recreational places of the City. Strict security measures were taken by police around the churches. Main prayer was held at Cathedral Church, Regal Chowk. Priest of the church prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

Manuel, a resident of Lahore, said Christians are patriotic and have roots in Pakistan. They sacrificed for the country. Services of Christians for the welfare of people and for the country will be remembered, he added. Another citizen, who visited Cathedral Church, showed satisfaction over security arrangements provided by the Punjab government and said police and administration cooperated with Christians on this special occasion as usual. Christianity is a religion of love and peace. No Christian was involved in anti-state activity. There is no room for extremism in our religion. Jesus gave us lesson of love for mankind and it must be spread everywhere with its true and real spirit, he added.

Christmas is an occasion when a hero and visionary leader was born who preached love without any discrimination of colour, creed, caste and region, said Aneel Masih at a special service. Santa Clause distributed gifts among people.