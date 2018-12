Punjab bag National Mass-Wrestling title

LAHORE: Punjab won the 2nd Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mass-wrestling Championship held here at Punjab University Sports Complex.

Punjab secured with 49 points to claim the trophy. Islamabad got 44 points for runners-up trophy. The event was participated by 40 women and 70 men wrestlers from South Punjab, Central Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Fata, AJK, Gilgit and Islamabad.

Shoaib Butt of Lahore and Amna Rasheed also of Lahore won the best players trophies. Women winners were Shanza, Aneesha, Zoha, Anna Rasheed and Fatima Riasat, Men’s gold medalists were Wali Azam, Shafqat, Aurangzaib, Ahsan, Tanveer, Talha and Shoaib Butt.

Medals, trophies, and certificates were given to the winners. Kyrgyz Embassy officials Ambassador Erik Beshiemba and Brig (R) Azam Effendi, Bashir Ahmed Khan (SSP Prison), Mian Aslam Iqbal (Minister), Khalid Khan (Registrar PU), Mrs Tahira (Director Sports PU) were the guests of honour.

Results: 55kg: Ist Shanza, 2nd Sadaf, 3rd Janat, 3rd Sara Rafique

65kg: 1st Aneesha, 2nd Natasha Khan, 3rd Sidra.

75kg: Ist Zoha, 2nd Nazki Lubna, 3rd Hafiza Iqra Arif, 3rd Tayyaba Sargodha

85kg: Ist Amna Rasheed, 2nd Mumtaha, 3rd Bakhtawar, 3rd Asia Umar

+85kg: 1st Fatima Riasat, 2nd Kanwal Shazia, 3rd Sana Shahzad.

Men’s winners: 60kg: Wali Azam, Atif, Zulqurnain

70 kg: Shafqat, Babar, Umar Ch, Noman Ali.

80kg: Aurangzaib, Ahsan, Azeem, Umar Butt

90kg: Ahsan, Asim, Usman, M Ahmad

105kg: Tanveer, M Akbar, Talib, Yasir

125 kg: Talha, Kamal Khan, Raza Rehman, Junaid

+125kg: Shokaib Butt, Riasat Ali Sahi, Ansar Iqbal, Rashid.