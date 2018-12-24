Eight injured in Sheikhupura fog-related road accidents

LAHORE: Eight people have been injured when several vehicles collided on the Motorway near Sheikhupura, police said on Sunday morning. The accident happened at around 10:30am due to dense fog. According to the police there is a lot of fog on the Motorway and visibility was limited to only 100 metres. The police have closed the Motorway from Sheikhupura to Lahore and from Pindi Bhattian to Kala Shah Kaku. Due to dense fog, The M-1 from Rakshi to Peshawar has also been closed. Dense fog was also reported in Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Mian Channu and plain areas of Punjab. Civil Aviation officials said because of fog in the Punjab several flights of private airlines and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were delayed or diverted. Motorists have been advised to use fog lights. They have also been advised to call the 130 help lines in case of emergency.