Mon Dec 24, 2018
AFP
December 24, 2018

Boxer Stevenson out of coma, girlfriend says

Sports

AFP
December 24, 2018

MONTREAL: Former light-heavyweight world champion Adonis Stevenson has come out of a coma three weeks after a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk, the fighter’s girlfriend said Saturday.

Simone “Sisi”, issued a statement via social media saying the fighter was awake.“Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake,” Simone said. “He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team.”

Boxing promoter Yvon Michel said on Thursday that Stevenson was still in a medically induced coma and on life support.“He still needs mechanical assistance to breathe, and he has not regained consciousness,” Michel said. “When we visit him, we cannot stay with him for long, and the doctors do not venture an opinion on what lies ahead.”Stevenson, a 41-year-old Canadian fighter of Haitian descent, was helped to the dressing room after losing the World Boxing Council crown in his 10th title defence over five years.

