Model village

The Pakistan Army handed over a model village, comprising homes and shops, to the displaced victims of the September 2013 twin earthquakes in Balochistan. The deadly earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.8, killed more than 800 people.

The model village, situated in Awaran district’s Mashkai area, has basic facilities such as schools, markets, water supply and solar-power. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the project was built on a self-help basis by the Army in six months. The army has taken a laudable step to relocate displaced people.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi