close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 24, 2018

Model village

Newspost

December 24, 2018

The Pakistan Army handed over a model village, comprising homes and shops, to the displaced victims of the September 2013 twin earthquakes in Balochistan. The deadly earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.8, killed more than 800 people.

The model village, situated in Awaran district’s Mashkai area, has basic facilities such as schools, markets, water supply and solar-power. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the project was built on a self-help basis by the Army in six months. The army has taken a laudable step to relocate displaced people.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost