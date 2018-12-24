close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
December 24, 2018

Safe food

Newspost

December 24, 2018

This refers to the news report ‘Sindh Food Authority seals several eateries, bakeries around Karachi’ (December 21). A couple of months ago, two children died of food poisoning after consuming substandard food at a restaurant. Following the incident, the authorities also found out rotten meat allegedly in the restaurant’s storage house. Over the last decade, hundreds of food outlets have opened in different areas of Karachi. While the eating lounge of these restaurants is kept tidy and clean, no one knows the quality of ingredients used by the outlets. It is good to note that the authorities have taken a step to temporarily seal the food outlets that are not following standard guidelines.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi

