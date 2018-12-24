Gas crisis continues to hit Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The lack of gas supply and low pressure continue to hit various parts of Peshawar forcing people to opt for other fuel sources to meet daily needs.

The people have been facing the gas crisis since the onset of the winter season. The supply remains suspended for most of the time. Even if the utility is available for a short time, the pressure is too low to prepare the meal or meet other needs, complained domestic and commercial consumers.

They flayed the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for leaving them at the mercy of the cold and chilly weather by depriving them of the adequate gas supply. The shortage and the low gas pressure have brought miseries for the people. They are compelled to adopt other fuel options for preparing food. Preparing breakfast and two times meal has become a headache for the housewives.

The tandoor and eateries are using alternative sources such as coal, firewood and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to keep their business running. The domestic consumers are seen at the outlets selling LPG. The gas shortage has further burdened the people. The LPG rates price has gone high and it is now selling at Rs170 per kg. The consumers are fuming at the SNGPL administration for its failure to ensure smooth gas supply to them.

“They are advising us to be patient with the present situation and wait for over a month to see improvement. The gas crisis is getting worse day by day. The angry consumers are losing patience. The SNGPL officials should wake up and resolve the issue,” said a gas consumer from Dilazak Road.