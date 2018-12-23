Compensation cheques distributed

WANA: Officials here on Saturday distributed compensation cheques among the people whose houses were destroyed during the military operation Rah-e-Nijat in South

Waziristan.

Assistant Commissioner Ladha subdivision Furqan Ashraf distributed cheques among 325 people while Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai subdivision Yousaf Ali distributed cheques among 294 people whose houses had been destroyed in the military operation.

Yousaf Ali also distributed cheques among 31 people whose houses were partially damaged.

Officials said that compensation cheques worth Rs190 million were given away to the affected people.