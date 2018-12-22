close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

UAE envoy visits Shaukat Khanum Hospital

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

LAHORE: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) to inquire after child cancer patients there.

The envoy was welcomed by Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf, chief medical Officer of SKMCH&RC. The UAE ambassador was briefed on the Pakistan’s largest cancer hospital. He especially met child cancer patients and spends some moments with them.

The distinguished guest acknowledged the efforts and spirit of the management and entire staff of the hospital. He also lauded the state-of-the-art medical facilities being provided to the cancer patients, irrespective of their ability to pay, in the hospital. He paid tributes to Imran Khan and the Pakistani nation on establishing such a wonderful institution and declared it an asset to the Pakistani nation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore