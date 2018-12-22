UAE envoy visits Shaukat Khanum Hospital

LAHORE: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) to inquire after child cancer patients there.

The envoy was welcomed by Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf, chief medical Officer of SKMCH&RC. The UAE ambassador was briefed on the Pakistan’s largest cancer hospital. He especially met child cancer patients and spends some moments with them.

The distinguished guest acknowledged the efforts and spirit of the management and entire staff of the hospital. He also lauded the state-of-the-art medical facilities being provided to the cancer patients, irrespective of their ability to pay, in the hospital. He paid tributes to Imran Khan and the Pakistani nation on establishing such a wonderful institution and declared it an asset to the Pakistani nation.