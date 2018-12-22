close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
December 22, 2018

Revenue in the air

Newspost

December 22, 2018

British Airways will be resuming its services in Pakistan from June 2019 after a gap of 10 years. It is good to know that a foreign airline has returned to Pakistan. It is hoped that Pakistan will have a good business relationship with the airline whose operations will help boost the economy. It is also hoped that the latest decision will create good ties between the UK and Pakistan.

As of now, the airline has decided to fly to Islamabad only. It is suggested that the airline starts its flight operation from Lahore as well because many people from Lahore travel frequently to the UK. The Lahore route will prove to be quite profitable for the airline which must consider introducing Lahore flights.

Abdul Wadood

Lahore

