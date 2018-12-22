close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 22, 2018

Helmet safety

Newspost

December 22, 2018

Every year in Pakistan, many people, especially motorcyclists, die due to road accidents. Many people do not wear helmets when they are driving motorcycles. Keeping in view the increasing number of deaths related to motorcycle accidents, the authorities have now passed a law which makes it mandatory for motorcyclists to wear helmets. In case of violation, motorcyclists will be fined Rs1,000 and their vehicles will be confiscated.

There are still a large number of people who don’t wear helmet. The responsibility now rests with the authorities to take proper steps to implement the law in letter and spirit.

Gul-e-Zahra Azhar

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost