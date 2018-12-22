Helmet safety

Every year in Pakistan, many people, especially motorcyclists, die due to road accidents. Many people do not wear helmets when they are driving motorcycles. Keeping in view the increasing number of deaths related to motorcycle accidents, the authorities have now passed a law which makes it mandatory for motorcyclists to wear helmets. In case of violation, motorcyclists will be fined Rs1,000 and their vehicles will be confiscated.

There are still a large number of people who don’t wear helmet. The responsibility now rests with the authorities to take proper steps to implement the law in letter and spirit.

Gul-e-Zahra Azhar

Lahore