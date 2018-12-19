close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Punjab population will reach 250m by 2030: minister

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar has said with the current growth rate population of Punjab will reach to 25 crore by 2030.

There is a dire need to sensitise public with regard to multifarious benefits of family planning and keeping this thing in view, government has started working on it, the minister said while meeting a delegation of USAID. The minister said a district level campaign had been launched by the department to educate the people about hazards of unchecked population growth. Under this campaign, social mobilisers will apprise the married couples about the utility of family planning as well as use of latest contraceptive methods by visiting their homes. The services of religious scholars will also be utilised to make this campaign a success, he added.

The minister further said departmental record was being computerised to improve the organisational performance. Computerisation of data will help keep a check and balance on performance and social trends towards family planning would also be gauged through it.The population growth rate is increasing rapidly which is required to be controlled and the people should lend a helping hand in this regard, the minister concluded.

