Zardari calls on Shahbaz, willing to meet Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday called on Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, where the two sides exchanged views on political situation of the country.

The informal meeting was held in the lobby of the Parliament House. The meeting also had former premiers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and others in presence.

Zardari and Shahbaz were also seen shaking hands with each other during a session of the National Assembly earlier in the day. Meanwhile, PPP lawmaker Khursheed Shah also held a meeting with the opposition leader in his chamber.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari also showed willingness to meet Nawaz Sharif again.

Responding to a reporter’s query about meeting with Nawaz Sharif earlier, Zardari remarked jokingly, “Sir, you make us meet each other, you say, whatever you command [us to do].”

Asked about rumours in Islamabad about his possible arrest, the former president told the newsman, “You always fear so, but I do not.”

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the incumbent government is incapable of handling the affairs of the state, sources told Geo News. Nawaz said this while chairing a high-level meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, along with party president Shahbaz Sharif, at the Parliament House.

“The biggest challenge being faced by the country is the economic crisis and the government has destroyed the economy in its first 100 days,” sources quoted Nawaz as saying.

Senior party leadership was briefed on party matters and political developments in the high-level session.

The meeting was chaired by PML-N leaders Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, and was attended by the senior leadership of the party from all over the country, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.

The senior party high command discussed opposition’s share in the standing committees, Khawaja Saad Rafique’s production order and National Accountability Bureau’s actions against the party leaders. Conversing with party leaders, Nawaz said NAB has been exposed before the public.