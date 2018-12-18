LDA takes action against 14 illegal housing schemes

LAHORE: Following directions by the apex court, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has tightened noose around illegal housing schemes and offices of four housing schemes were sealed while criminal cases were registered against another 10 schemes along Ferozepur Road here on Monday.

LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan has constituted three special teams for carrying out survey of all approved, under process and illegal housing schemes / legal and illegal sub-divisions in Lahore Division.

Comprising of 35 officers, these teams will conduct the survey and prepare the list of approved, under process and illegal housing schemes / legal and illegal sub-divisions, situated in the four districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nanka Sahib and Kasur.

All the teams will identify all kinds of violations, including illegal structures, illegal sub-divisions and encroachments. Further, all teams will take action against the illegalities and submit the report within 10 days.

Officials said on Monday staff of the Metropolitan Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority filed applications in the relevant police stations for registration of criminal cases against these schemes.

Meanwhile, LDA’s Directorate of Estate Management (Private Housing Schemes) sealed offices of four illegal housing schemes situated along Ferozepur Road. Meanwhile, LDA Director General has posted Ghulam Murtaza, Assistant Professor, Higher Education Department, Punjab, as Director Education, LDA, upon his joining LDA on deputation.

Lahore Development Authority’s Additional Director General (HQ) also ordered for mutual transfer of two officers. Kashif Imran, Deputy Director, working as Deputy Director Accounts-II in Directorate of Finance has been transferred in Directorate of Revenue whereas Azam Hussain, Assistant Director working as Deputy Director in Directorate of Revenue has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Accounts-II in Directorate of Finance vice Kashif Imran.

Transferred: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Monday.

According to the notification, Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Azhar Hayat has been transferred and directed to report S&GAD while Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Bahawalpur Tariq Mehmood Bukhari has been transferred and posted as DC Sheikhupura. Meanwhile, Specialised Health Care department Deputy Secretary (DS) Ameerah Baidar has been transferred and posted as ADCR Narowal and Shahzaib Hasnain was transferred from Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and posted as DS Specialised Healthcare.

Services of Chief Minister Office (CMO) DS Ikramul Haq were given to the PFA. Tauqeer Mehmood (awaiting posting) has been posted as Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Office and Amjad Bashir (awaiting posting) as Additional Secretary Energy Department. Uzam Azeem has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Safdarabad vice Imran Asmat who has been asked to report S&GAD for further orders.