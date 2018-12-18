Re-established encroachments removed

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive continued on Monday as illegal structure and the extended floors in front of shops were removed in Khori Garden.

Hotels and shops built on foot paths in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and around 12 illegally shops and 25 floors in Block H of North Nazimabad were removed. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, who was monitoring the operation, said they were doing operation in these areas as people re-established encroachments after the anti-encroachment drive. The action against encroachments would continue in the city.

He warned the shopkeepers not to establish encroachments again or else strict action would be taken against them. The shopkeepers affected by the anti-encroachment drive have been assured by the mayor and provincial government that they would be provided alternative spaces. Speaking to media persons a few days ago, the mayor said he was trying to find alternative places for shopkeepers who have gone out of business because of the operation.