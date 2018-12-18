Residents of the twin cities

Islamabad: The residents of the twin cities on Monday expressed grave concern over the unilateral decision by the General Nanbai Association (GNA) to raise the prices of ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’ (traditional bread) and also complained about the less weight of the commodity being sold on different ‘Tandoors’. Due to increase in demand with the arrival of chilly weather and low or zero gas pressure at residents’ homes, ‘Tandoors’ were thronged by the customers and the owners were minting money through self-imposed inflation and price hike.