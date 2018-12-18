PM to re-inaugurate work on Leh Expressway soon: Rashid

Rawalpindi: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate work on Leh Expressway soon to provide signal free road from Soan to Peshawar More, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and the focal person of Leh Expressway Project said during a press conference here on Monday.

The prime minister has designated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as the focal person for the Nullah Leh Expressway and Flood Channel Project in Rawalpindi. The focal person said that the cost of Leh Expressway Project was Rs16 billion when launched earlier but now the cost has increased up to Rs36 billion. Traffic will move on both ridges of Leh Expressway and there will be super markets along both sides of the roads for the business activities, he said.

The project launched in March 2007 by former president General (r) Musharraf. FWO initiated the work, but later the PML-N government stopped funding and the projected was shelved in 2008.

Under the original plan the expressway would have two-lane on either sides of the embankments, interchanges at the Katarian Bridge, Moti Mehal and Ammar Chowk, besides eight flyovers and 10 bridges.

Under the project a sewerage treatment plant was also to be constructed near Moti Mahal Cinema, besides laying sewerage lines in old areas of the city where sewerage system was either not existed or was in dilapidated condition. Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed has once again thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for selecting him as focal person of Leh Expressway Project.