Rupee weakens

The rupee ended marginally weaker against the dollar in the local currency market on Monday, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 138.92 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.89.

The rupee/dollar dealings largely remained quiet and range-bound.

In the open market, the rupee continued falling trend, as it closed at 140.20 to the dollar, compared with Friday’s closing of 140.