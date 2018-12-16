close
December 16, 2018

Former Ethiopian president Girma Woldegiorgis dies: state media

World

ADDIS ABABA: Former Ethiopian president Girma Woldegiorgis died on Saturday, two weeks short of his 95th birthday, state media reported. Girma was president of Ethiopia for twelve years between 2001 to 2013, a largely ceremonial role. His death was reported by the Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) and other state media. The cause of death was not given. Girma was fluent speaker in Ethiopia’s working language Amharic, his native language Afan Oromo as well as English and French. In recent years Girma had been active in efforts to foster reconciliation between former foes Ethiopia and Eritrea who declared an end to two decades of hostility in July.

