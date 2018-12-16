Priorities set after reviewing resources, says Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government has set its priorities after a detailed review of resources and circumstances of the province.

He was speaking at a seven-hour long marathon meeting held here on Saturday to review progress of the 100-day agenda of the provincial government. Ministers and secretaries of various departments briefed him on the 100-day plan of their departments. The chief minster asked questions about their performance. He said resolution of problems of the common man, the provision of basic facilities, social and economic justice and improvement of social sector were included in priorities. A new period of development and progress would start due to the 100-day plan, he added.

The chief minister sought details of measures taken by their departments and benefits reached to the public due to their reforms. He asked them what benefits of their measures and reforms would be received by people of the province in the next five years. He directed them to submit written plans in two days. The chief minister said departments had worked round-the-clock to decide their targets and achieve them.

He appreciated the ministers and secretaries for their hard work for the 100-day plan. He said, "We have work jointly for the development and progress of the people of the province. We have to work day and night to materialise the dream of change of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab will be on the forefront of the implementation of the agenda of Imran Khan. The 100-day agenda of the prime minister is the agenda of development and progress."

The chief minister was briefed about targets and future plans of departments of health, livestock, forests, women development, irrigation, industry, manpower and labour, primary and secondary education, tourism, local government, agriculture and housing.

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Yasmin Rashid, Sibtain Khan, Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Mohsin Leghari, Murad Raas, Ansar Majeed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ashfq Riaz, Yasir Hamayun, Malik Nouman Langrial, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, Taimoor Khan, spokesman for CM Shehbaz Gill, secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.

land record centres: More than 300 people belonging to various parts of the province, including South Punjab, called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM office here on Saturday.

The chief minister listened to their problems. He also issued instructions to the officers concerned to solve their problems. Provincial Minister Murad Raas and Rai Tamoor Khan Bhatti also listened to the problems of the people and assured them to solve their problems.

Usman Buzdar said there was no place for mafias in Punjab and indiscriminate action would continue against influential mafias. He said the decision had been taken to increase the number of the land record centres. During the ongoing financial year, 120 new Arazi centres (land record centres) would be set up and 25 mobile Arazi centres were also included in them. He said special vans would be purchased for mobile Arazi centres and they would be sent to the remote areas.

The CM said the work done by the present government in 100 days had never been done in the past. He said solid steps were being taken to improve the living standard of the common man. “We respect those who solve public problems, whereas, action would be taken against those who would not solve the problems.” He said he himself monitored the actions taken to solve the public problems.

Additional chief secretary home, principal secretary to CM and other officers were also present. APS martyrs: Usman Buzdar in his message on the fourth anniversary of the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar, has said the merciless beasts brutally killed innocent schoolchildren on December 16, 2014.

In a handout issued on Saturday, the chief minister said the students of APS had written new history of bravery and courage.

The whole nation pays tribute to the martyrs of the APS, he said. He said the whole nation was united against terrorism due to the sacrifices of the students. The nation will not forget the sacrifices of the martyrs of APS.

“The martyred children and their teachers are the heroes of the nation.

We will not rest till complete elimination of terrorism in the country”, the chief minister said.

Ishrat: Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss the measures regarding reforms, reconstruction, savings and austerity in government departments.

Usman Buzdar said two task forces had been formed for reforms in government departments and institutions according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Speedy work would be done on the institutional reforms that would improve performance of departments.

The chief minister said the PTI government had set new examples of austerity and it was being promoted at every level. A considerable reduction had been done in the expenditures of CM office and all other departments, he added.

Dr Ishrat Hussain said the performance of departments could be improved through reforms. Performance management should be focused, he added.

The food secretary and principal secretary to CM were also present.

notice: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of two women in Rahwali area of Gujranwala due to alleged negligence in a private hospital.

The CM has ordered an inquiry and said strict action should be taken against those who are responsible for negligence. He also sought a report from the secretary health in this regard.