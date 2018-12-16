Korean Movie: ‘The Fatal Encounter’

Islamabad :

Director: Lee Jae Gyu

Cast: Hyun Bin

Embassy of the Republic of Korea in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts and Korea Foundation screened feature film ‘The Fatal Encounter’ in PNCA.

Lee Jae Gyu carved out a name for himself as a director for TV, This is his debut feature from 2014. The film takes us back to 1776. King Jeongio's father has been executed by no other than his grandfather by royal decree. Life is not easy in the palace. Jeongio himself has to come out of several assassination attempts. He faces threats in and out around. Political ambitions are order of the day. As for the king, calm and fear go hand in hand. We get to meet professional assassins and merciless killers. On one fateful day, loyalist confesses his dark past. He then takes a turn and protects the king. It is all about party and palace strife.

‘The Fatal Encounter’ shows 24 hours in the life of king who is mourning the dreadful killing of his father. Power struggle inside and outside the palace is the central conflict. According to director, he wanted to show the ruler as a person under deadly schemes and intrigues but he hope for a better future. The director selected young actor Hyun Bin in his major period film when usually senior actors are cast in historical epics. Hyun plays with masculinity and softness, concentrating on the dramatic side of life as well protecting those around him. For his physical shape and feel on screen, he started working out and went on a strict diet.

One of the strangest things about the character Hyun plays is that he does not take revenge from his grandfather. Instead, he goes for realizing his father's dreams. Unlike many other period films where only the central character is in focus, ‘The Fatal Encounter’ takes care of supporting characters as well and in details. They are well established with minute details. Many dramatic and action sequences have been filmed at night under heavy downpour with swords, arrows and other props flying in the air. Here, cinematography and production details are extremely impressive.

‘The Fatal Encounter’ won several prestigious awards for Art Direction, Costume, Music and Cinematography.

[email protected]